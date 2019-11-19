Should Cities Phase Out Gas Appliances and Require New Buildings to Be All Electric?

Environmentalists say it will help accelerate the transition to a clean-energy future. Skeptics say it could hurt the environment more than it helps it.

Local governments seeking to combat climate change have set their sights on a new target: homes and businesses that burn natural gas for things like heating and cooking.

This year, Berkeley, Calif., became the first city in the U.S. to ban natural-gas hookups in most new construction, meaning anyone building a home there after Jan. 1 will have to forgo the gas stove. At least a dozen other cities in California quickly followed suit, and similar bans on new natural-gas hookups are being considered by local governments in other states, including Massachusetts, Vermont and Washington.

About one in four homes in the U.S. is all electric now, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration survey. That number has been growing over the past decade, driven in part by changes to the types of equipment used in homes and faster population growth in warmer climates, the EIA says.

For some, however, that growth isn’t happening fast enough. They say the use of natural gas in buildings is contributing more to greenhouse-gas emissions than many people realize, and that requiring builders to commit to all-electric construction now will help accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy future tomorrow, when the U.S. will be generating most of its electricity from renewable sources.

Skeptics say that if stemming global climate change is the goal, bans on new natural-gas hookups aren’t the answer. Even looking decades ahead, they say, much of the additional electricity needed to power these new buildings will be coming from coal- and natural-gas-fired power plants, which will hurt the environment more than it will help it.

Bruce Nilles, a managing director at Rocky Mountain Institute, makes the case for requiring new buildings to be all-electric. Jonathan A. Lesser, president of Continental Economics and an adjunct fellow with the Manhattan Institute, argues against such policies.

